Winnipeg Sports

More
Sports
March 7, 2019 7:29 pm

Must win time for Manitoba at the Brier

By The Canadian Press

Team Manitoba skip Mike McEwen makes a shot during the 7th draw against team Yukon at the Brier in Brandon, Man. Monday, March 4, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A A

Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs and Alberta’s Kevin Koe stayed unbeaten at the Canadian men’s curling championship Thursday.

Both teams won their first games of the championship pool to improve to 8-0.

Trailing Brendan Bottcher’s wild-card team 6-4 heading into the 10th end, Koe hit for three and the win.

READ MORE: Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs in control at 2019 Tim Hortons Brier

Story continues below

Northern Ontario continued its dominance thumping B.C.’s Jim Cotter 11-5.

Defending champion Brad Gushue doubled Manitoba’s Mike McEwen 6-3 to get to 7-1.

Edmonton’s Bottcher fell to 6-2 with the loss to his Alberta rival.

Ontario’s Scott McDonald improved to 5-3 with a 7-4 victory over Saskatchewan’s Kirk Muyres.

READ MORE: Manitoba advances to championship pool at 2019 Tim Hortons Brier

Manitoba, Saskatchewan and B.C. were all 4-4.

The top four teams from the championship pool advance to Saturday’s Page playoff. The final is Sunday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2019 Brier
2019 Tim Hortons Brier
Brier
Curling
Manitoba Curling
Mike McEwen
Tim Hortons Brier
Winnipeg Sports

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.