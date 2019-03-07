Must win time for Manitoba at the Brier
Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs and Alberta’s Kevin Koe stayed unbeaten at the Canadian men’s curling championship Thursday.
Both teams won their first games of the championship pool to improve to 8-0.
Trailing Brendan Bottcher’s wild-card team 6-4 heading into the 10th end, Koe hit for three and the win.
Northern Ontario continued its dominance thumping B.C.’s Jim Cotter 11-5.
Defending champion Brad Gushue doubled Manitoba’s Mike McEwen 6-3 to get to 7-1.
Edmonton’s Bottcher fell to 6-2 with the loss to his Alberta rival.
Ontario’s Scott McDonald improved to 5-3 with a 7-4 victory over Saskatchewan’s Kirk Muyres.
Manitoba, Saskatchewan and B.C. were all 4-4.
The top four teams from the championship pool advance to Saturday’s Page playoff. The final is Sunday.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
