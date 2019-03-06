Manitoba advances to championship pool at 2019 Tim Hortons Brier

Manitoba’s Mike McEwen and Saskatchewan’s Kirk Muyres advanced to the championship pool at the Canadian men’s curling championship Wednesday.

The teams concluded the Pool A preliminary round with 4-3 records.

They join Pool A winner Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario (7-0) and the wild-card team skipped by Edmonton Brendan Bottcher (6-1) in the round of eight Thursday and Friday.

The top four teams from each pool carry their records into the championship round, from which the four Page playoff teams will emerge.

Ties for fourth are solved by tiebreaker games. The Page playoffs begin Saturday and the final will be played Sunday.

One draw remained in Pool B at night, but Alberta’s Kevin Koe (6-0) and defending champion Brad Gushue (5-1) were already assured of advancing.

