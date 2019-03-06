Winnipeg Sports

More
Sports
March 6, 2019 9:04 pm

Manitoba advances to championship pool at 2019 Tim Hortons Brier

By The Canadian Press

Team Manitoba skip Mike McEwen makes a shot during the 7th draw against team Yukon at the Brier in Brandon, Man. Monday, March 4, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A A

Manitoba’s Mike McEwen and Saskatchewan’s Kirk Muyres advanced to the championship pool at the Canadian men’s curling championship Wednesday.

The teams concluded the Pool A preliminary round with 4-3 records.

They join Pool A winner Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario (7-0) and the wild-card team skipped by Edmonton Brendan Bottcher (6-1) in the round of eight Thursday and Friday.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Manitoba’s Mike McEwen bounces back at Brier

The top four teams from each pool carry their records into the championship round, from which the four Page playoff teams will emerge.

Ties for fourth are solved by tiebreaker games. The Page playoffs begin Saturday and the final will be played Sunday.

READ MORE: Hometown favourites aim to end Manitoba’s Brier drought in Brandon

One draw remained in Pool B at night, but Alberta’s Kevin Koe (6-0) and defending champion Brad Gushue (5-1) were already assured of advancing.

WATCH: Raw Mike McEwen Interview

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2019 Brier
2019 Tim Hortons Brier
Brier
Curling
Manitoba Curling
Mantoba
Sports
Tim Hortons Brier
Winnipeg Sports

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.