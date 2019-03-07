Niagara police searching for man who approached 10-year-old walking to school

Police are looking for a man after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly approached while walking to school in Niagara Falls.

Around 8:30 Thursday morning, police were called to Father Hennepin Catholic School on Churchill Street, after receiving a report of a suspicious man.

Police say a girl was walking to school near the corner of Hawkins Street and Drummond Road when she says a man in an older black four-door compact car approached her and started a conversation.

However, police say the girl became scared and fled to a nearby residence.

At this point in the investigation, police say there has been no evidence to support that a criminal offense occurred, but detectives are attempting to identify and speak to the man involved to determine his intentions.

He is described as white, 23 to 25 years old, with dark brown hair.

He was wearing a red baseball hat, with a white sweater or jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.