Police investigating after bank robbery reported in Barrie
A bank in Barrie’s south end is closed after officers received a report of a robbery, police said.
Barrie police tweeted just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, that the CIBC bank located at 600 Yonge St. in Barrie’s south end is closed while officers investigate.
Police said officers are searching for two suspects in connection with the incident.
— More to come.
