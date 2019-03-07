Crime
March 7, 2019 4:46 pm

Police investigating after bank robbery reported in Barrie

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Barrie police say the CIBC located on Yonge Street is closed while officers investigate.

Barrie Police / Twitter
A A

A bank in Barrie’s south end is closed after officers received a report of a robbery, police said.

Barrie police tweeted just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, that the CIBC bank located at 600 Yonge St. in Barrie’s south end is closed while officers investigate.

READ MORE: Meaford man charged with impaired driving: OPP

Police said officers are searching for two suspects in connection with the incident.

— More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
600 Yonge Street
Bank Closed
Bank Robbery
Barrie
Barrie bank
Barrie Police
CIBC
cibc robbery
Crime
robbery investigation
Robbery Suspects
Suspects
Yonge Street

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.