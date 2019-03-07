Barry and Honey Sherman’s family ask for permission to tear down couple’s Toronto home

The family of Barry and Honey Sherman, who police say were targeted and murdered inside their North York home, is asking the City of Toronto for permission to tear down the residence.

The couple was found inside their Old Colony Road house on Dec. 15, 2017. A post-mortem examination found the Shermans died of “ligature neck compression.”

In a demolition request submitted on Feb. 5, which will be considered by the North York Community Council (NYCC) on March 19, an unidentified representative of RKS Building Group said they were hired to file the application by the Sherman family.

The agent said the house has been vacant for more than a year, writing that “bad memories and a stigma” are attached to the property “due to the incident that took place.”

“It is the family’s desire to level the house, clean up the site, fill in the pool and the [sic] put the lot up for sale,” the representative said.

“It pains them to have it sit there. No one will purchase the home as it presently stands … I hope this process will be quick and their wishes fulfilled.”

City staff presented three options for consideration: deny the request because there’s no replacement building application, approve the request without conditions, or approve the request contingent on the owners agreeing to put up construction fencing, remove debris immediately after demolition, lay down sod and fill any holes.

The news comes more than four months after Brian Greenspan, a lawyer for the Sherman family, announced a $10-million reward would be given to anyone who could provide information that would solve the case.

The police investigation is ongoing and suspects haven’t been identified.