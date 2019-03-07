Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization for nearly $2M in legal fees

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has filed a lawsuit claiming the Trump Organization failed to pay nearly US$2 million toward his legal defence.

READ MORE: Michael Cohen vs. Donald Trump: Comparing two distinctly different versions of events

The lawsuit filed Thursday in New York state court claims the Trump Organization stopped paying Cohen’s mounting legal fees after he began co-operating with federal prosecutors.

WATCH: Trump calls Michael Cohen hearing ‘fake’ and ‘shameful’

It alleges breach of contract and seeks damages on Cohen’s behalf.

Messages seeking comment have been left with the Trump Organization.

The lawsuit says the company stopped paying for his legal defence about two months after the FBI raided Cohen’s home and office.

READ MORE: Michael Cohen turns over documents related to Trump’s Moscow real estate project

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to tax crimes, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.