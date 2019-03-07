Fire tears through Abbotsford apartment complex

Fire tore through an Abbotsford apartment complex Wednesday night, sending several people to hospital — one of them believed to be in critical condition.

Flames broke out in a third floor unit of a building in the 2400-block of Countess Street around 10:30 p.m.

Russell Williams, a resident, said at least one of the victims was badly hurt.

“It was kind of heartbreaking, seeing somebody come out of a fire like that, but you couldn’t really see what was going on. You could see someone doing chest compressions, but other than that, I don’t know,” he said.

Williams said talk among other neighbours is that the fire claimed a life. Neither Abbotsford police nor firefighters on the scene Thursday commented.

The building was evacuated and several other people sustained minor injuries.

It remains unclear how the fire started.