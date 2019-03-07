Abbotsford Fire
March 7, 2019 10:39 am

Fire tears through Abbotsford apartment complex

By Online Journalist  Global News

Flames tore through an Abbotsford apartment building on Wednesday night.

Global News
A A

Fire tore through an Abbotsford apartment complex Wednesday night, sending several people to hospital — one of them believed to be in critical condition.

Flames broke out in a third floor unit of a building in the 2400-block of Countess Street around 10:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Abbotsford garage explosion leaves 1 man dead

Russell Williams, a resident, said at least one of the victims was badly hurt.

“It was kind of heartbreaking, seeing somebody come out of a fire like that, but you couldn’t really see what was going on. You could see someone doing chest compressions, but other than that, I don’t know,” he said.

Williams said talk among other neighbours is that the fire claimed a life. Neither Abbotsford police nor firefighters on the scene Thursday commented.

READ MORE: Officials in Abbotsford, B.C. probe death after trailer fire

The building was evacuated and several other people sustained minor injuries.

It remains unclear how the fire started.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abbotsford apartment fire
abbotsford apartment fire complex
abbotsford fatal fire
Abbotsford Fire
Fatal Fire
Fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.