Fire tears through Abbotsford apartment complex
Fire tore through an Abbotsford apartment complex Wednesday night, sending several people to hospital — one of them believed to be in critical condition.
Flames broke out in a third floor unit of a building in the 2400-block of Countess Street around 10:30 p.m.
READ MORE: Abbotsford garage explosion leaves 1 man dead
Russell Williams, a resident, said at least one of the victims was badly hurt.
“It was kind of heartbreaking, seeing somebody come out of a fire like that, but you couldn’t really see what was going on. You could see someone doing chest compressions, but other than that, I don’t know,” he said.
Williams said talk among other neighbours is that the fire claimed a life. Neither Abbotsford police nor firefighters on the scene Thursday commented.
READ MORE: Officials in Abbotsford, B.C. probe death after trailer fire
The building was evacuated and several other people sustained minor injuries.
It remains unclear how the fire started.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.