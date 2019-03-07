Police investigating after ATV reported stolen in Innisfil

Police are investigating after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was reported stolen in Innisfil.

South Simcoe police say sometime between Feb. 19 and Feb. 22, an ATV was stolen from a property in the Yonge Street and Highway 89 area.

Police say the ATV is a green, 2006 Arctic Cat 400, with an Ontario licence plate 36LB2.

Officers say the vehicle has a number of custom features including front and rear racks with metal, Ammo boxes on each side and Canadian and German flags on the rear.

Police say a winch and a plow were attached to the ATV when it was taken.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS ATV? It was stolen in #Innisfil late last month. The 2006 green Arctic Cat 400 had Ontario licence plate 36LB2. Call us if you can help. Details here: https://t.co/zRVGgCwcrf pic.twitter.com/wS3Ih81WaD — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) March 6, 2019