March 7, 2019 11:53 am

Police investigating after ATV reported stolen in Innisfil

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say the ATV was taken sometime between Feb. 19 and Feb. 22.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
Police are investigating after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was reported stolen in Innisfil.

South Simcoe police say sometime between Feb. 19 and Feb. 22, an ATV was stolen from a property in the Yonge Street and Highway 89 area.

Police say the ATV is a green, 2006 Arctic Cat 400, with an Ontario licence plate 36LB2.

Officers say the vehicle has a number of custom features including front and rear racks with metal, Ammo boxes on each side and Canadian and German flags on the rear.

Police say a winch and a plow were attached to the ATV when it was taken.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

