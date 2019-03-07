‘Such a groovy granny’: Queen shares her first Instagram post, fans rejoice

The Queen often engages with her large fanbase in-person, but she’s never been one for connecting on social media — until now.

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II published her first Instagram post to “celebrate a visit” to London’s Science Museum. Shared on the Royal Family‘s official Instagram account, the 92-year-old posted pictures of a letter written to her great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert, from the museum’s archives.

“Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the ‘Difference Engine,’ of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843,” she captioned the photos.

READ MORE: Royal baby name: What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may name their child

“In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the ‘Analytical Engine’ upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron.”

Today, The Queen has published her first @instagram post on The Royal Family's Instagram channel, to celebrate a visit to the @sciencemuseum

Take a look here https://t.co/fwQKuMiH4H pic.twitter.com/EozHCjqalx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 7, 2019

She finished the lengthy caption writing that she “had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives” and that the experience was a fitting reason to publish her first Instagram post.

In a formal fashion, the Queen signed the post “Elizabeth R.” The post currently has over 38,000 likes.

READ MORE: Royal protocols: Why Meghan Markle always carries her purse in her hands

During the Queen’s visit, the museum announced an upcoming exhibit, Top Secret, which explores “over a century’s worth of communications intelligence” through hand-written documents, declassified files and previously unseen artifacts from the U.K.’s intelligence archives.

On top of her inaugural posting, photos of the Queen typing her Instagram caption on an iPad were shared to the Royal Family’s story.

Followers of the Royal Family’s page commented that they were excited to see the matriarch learning social media.

“Wow, congratulations! Hope to see more from you in the future. This is an awesome thing,” one wrote.

“Such a groovy granny,” remarked another.

WATCH BELOW: Queen marks 50th anniversary of investiture of Charles as Prince of Wales

“Lovely to read and see this,” wrote one follower. “I read the whole thing hearing your voice as I read. What a wonderful, new way to connect with your people!”

Other royal fans were impressed by the monarch’s lack of hashtags, remarking, “Just excellent! And not a hashtag in sight!”

It is unclear if the Queen will be making frequent posts on Instagram, but based on fan reaction, it’s clear that many hope she does.

Laura.Hensley@globalnews.ca

Follow @lolahensley