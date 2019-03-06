Canada
March 6, 2019 6:56 pm
Updated: March 6, 2019 6:57 pm

Catherine McKenna hosts climate change town hall in Mississauga

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

WATCH LIVE: Catherine McKenna hosts town hall on climate change in Mississauga

Canada’s environment minister is hosting a town hall discussion on climate change.

The question and answer session with Catherine McKenna is taking place in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: ‘Oh boy, oh boy’: Trudeau climate rally interrupted by melee, protester heckles

On Monday, the government brought its climate message to another venue in the Greater Toronto Area, the Danforth Music Hall.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was met with some heckling amid the controversy over SNC-Lavalin.

 

