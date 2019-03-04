‘Oh boy, oh boy’: Trudeau climate rally interrupted by melee, protester heckles

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a rally on Monday amid the still-unfolding SNC-Lavalin affair, and the tone grew tense at times.

The rally, focused on climate change and taking place at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall, saw protesters interrupt the prime minister repeatedly before they were quickly ushered out of the venue.

The first interruption happened as Trudeau addressed Jane Philpott’s resignation as president of the Treasury Board, which was announced earlier in the day.

“I want to thank her for her service,” Trudeau said. Then his podium shook.

He looked down as a protester held up a small banner advertising a hashtag, “#pigtrials,” with the “S” spelled backwards.

The protester yelled as she was ushered away.

Another protester later held up a banner — and again, Trudeau kept speaking. The crowd soon broke out into cheers of “Trudeau! Trudeau! Trudeau!”

Trudeau then talked about tackling climate change so that people would still be able to enjoy the great outdoors.

Around that time, a melee broke out in the crowd, and a man appeared to shove a woman in a large group as the prime minister said: “Oh boy, oh boy.”

The man involved in that exchange remained and traded words with a second man, who later pointed in his direction.

At the rally, addressing Philpott’s departure, Trudeau said he knew that she held strong feelings about the manner in which the SNC-Lavalin matter was handled “for some time.”

He said he was disappointed that she decided to leave cabinet and that, in democracies, it’s important to welcome a “wide range of perspectives and voices” and to “leave room for as many of them as possible.”