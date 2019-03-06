Popular Plateau rotisserie reopens 2 months after fire

A popular Portuguese rotisserie in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough is officially back in business.

Ma Poule Mouillée on Rachel Street was forced to shut down for more than two months after a blaze started inside a kitchen hood on Jan. 4.

READ MORE: Fire damages popular Portuguese restaurant in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood

The flames quickly spread to the establishment’s chimney and then to the roof. At the time, firefighters had to open up the building’s walls on the second floor to put out the fire.

Customers were forced to leave the restaurant but they made it out safely. No one was hurt.

READ MORE: Montreal Plateau garbage cans get environmentally-friendly makeover

The building, which sustained significant damage from the flames, underwent renovations after staff got the all clear to rebuild a few weeks later.

Restaurant owners announced the self-described renaissance on social media in early March. On Wednesday, they invited Montrealers to celebrate with them at the new(ish) establishment.

“The doors are open,” Ma Poule Mouillée wrote in a Facebook post. “Who will be the lucky ones?”