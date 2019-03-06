Canada
March 6, 2019 1:51 pm
Updated: March 6, 2019 1:52 pm

Locke Street vandalism case has wrapped up in Hamilton

By News Anchor  Global News

A group of about 30 masked people marched down Locke Street in March 2018, smashing windows with rocks and damaging vehicles.

The Locke Street vandalism case has wrapped up.

Seven men and one woman were arrested in the case and on Wednesday, the final penalty was handed down to a Hamilton man.

Alexander Balch was facing charges of mischief over $5,000 and unlawful assembly while masked, but those charges were stayed by the Crown.

Balch has signed a peace bond not to be in the Locke Street South area for a year.

He was allegedly part of a group that went on a vandalism spree on Locke Street a year ago, causing about $100,000 in damage to local businesses and vehicles.

In November, the so-called “ringleader” of the group, Cedar Hopperton, was handed a year-long sentence, while Tyler Nadeau, who was called the “lead aggressor” of the protest, was sentenced last month to six months behind bars.

Two other suspects had their charges stayed last month, while two others were given orders to complete community service and another received a conditional sentence.
