Locke Street vandalism suspects make court appearance
The eight people charged in the vandalism spree on Hamilton’s Locke Street were back in court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing.
READ MORE: Police make eighth arrest in Locke Street investigation
Police say about 30 people were involved in the vandalism that targeted a strip of businesses along the street. A group of people threw rocks, smashed store windows and damaged vehicles on March 3. Some of them held a sign that read “We are the ungovernables.”
Total damage from that night is estimated to be about $100,000.
Seven men and one woman were arrested in the case: six are from Hamilton, one is from London and another from Montreal.
READ MORE: Hamilton anarchist organizer denied bail in Locke Street vandalism case
They face a slew of charges including unlawful assembly while masked and mischief over $5,000.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.