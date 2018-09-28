Locke Street vandalism suspects make court appearance

The eight people charged in the vandalism spree on Hamilton’s Locke Street were back in court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

Police say about 30 people were involved in the vandalism that targeted a strip of businesses along the street. A group of people threw rocks, smashed store windows and damaged vehicles on March 3. Some of them held a sign that read “We are the ungovernables.”

Total damage from that night is estimated to be about $100,000.

Seven men and one woman were arrested in the case: six are from Hamilton, one is from London and another from Montreal.

They face a slew of charges including unlawful assembly while masked and mischief over $5,000.