Five arrested, $120,000 in cocaine seized in Winnipeg trafficking bust

An estimated $120,000 in cocaine is off the streets of Winnipeg after a two-month police investigation that targeted a local drug trafficking network.

Police said they identified a primary target as well as a number of associates and homes, and made the busts March 1.

Three homes – two in Bridgwater Forest and one in Garden City – were raided, resulting in the arrests of four men and one woman between the ages of 21 and 31.

Police seized two kilograms of cocaine, nine kilograms of a cutting agent, $215,000 in cash, a loaded handgun, and three vehicles valued at $100,000, as well as money counters, vacuum sealers, scales and packaging material.

The accused face charges of possessing property obtained by crime, possessing cocaine, possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, contravention of storage regulations, unauthorized firearm possession, and tampering with a serial number.

All five were released on a promise to appear.

