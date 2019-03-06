Canada
Tesla hits cyclist from behind in Langley, but driver faces no charges

The woman was riding around 7:30 when she was hit by a Tesla from behind

Langley RCMP say a cyclist was struck at 56th Avenue and 198th Street on Tuesday night.

They said it happened around 7:30 p.m.

The rider was cycling along 56th when a Tesla hit from behind.

She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and is facing no charges.

The area was closed to traffic for around three hours as crews investigated.

