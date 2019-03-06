Tesla hits cyclist from behind in Langley, but driver faces no charges
A A
Langley RCMP say a cyclist was struck at 56th Avenue and 198th Street on Tuesday night.
They said it happened around 7:30 p.m.
The rider was cycling along 56th when a Tesla hit from behind.
READ MORE: RCMP investigating fatal cyclist collision on North Shore
She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver remained on the scene and is facing no charges.
The area was closed to traffic for around three hours as crews investigated.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.