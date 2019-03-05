QMJHL Roundup: Tuesday, March 5, 2019

RIMOUSKI, Que. – Justin Ducharme and Hendrix Lapierre each had a goal and two assists to lead the Chicoutimi Sagueneens to a 4-1 win over the Rimouski Oceanic on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Vladislav Kotkov and Jeremy Diotte, into an empty net, rounded out the offence for Chicoutimi (34-22-7).

Anthony Gagnon had the lone goal for the Oceanic (42-18-4), tying the game midway through the second period.

Sagueneens goaltender Alexis Shank stopped 36 shots. Rimouski’s Tristan Berube made 19 saves.

Chicoutimi was 1 for 4 on the power play while the Oceanic failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.

MOOSEHEADS 1 OLYMPIQUES 0

GATINEAU, Que. — Keith Getson scored the only goal of the game on a power play 4:54 into the third period to lift Eastern-Conference leading Halifax over the Olympiques.

Mooseheads (46-14-3) goaltender Alexis Gravel turned aside all 22 shots he faced.

Creed Jones made 40 saves for Gatineau (22-35-6), which has lost five straight.