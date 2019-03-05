Former Kelowna resident gets jail for stealing from hospice association

A former Kelowna resident is going to jail for stealing from a local non-profit organization.

Melanie Gray has been sentenced to five months in jail for stealing nearly $70,000 from the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

She was the organization’s office manager when the thefts occurred and was accessing the money by using the hospice’s credit card.

Gray was sentenced in Kamloops, where she now resides, on Tuesday.

She will be on probation for two years once she wraps up her jail sentence and has been ordered to pay back all of the money she stole — $69,043.15

The other woman accused in the case is Susan Steen. She used to be the Central Okanagan Hospice Association’s executive director and is Gray’s former boss.

She’s accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the hospice, also by using the organization’s credit card.

Steen admits she has a gambling problem.

She’s already serving a four-month sentence, which she recently received after being convicted of stealing roughly $6,000 from the Nanaimo Hospice Society.

Gray moved to Nanaimo after leaving Kelowna.

She’s due back in court in Vancouver in May to answer to the Kelowna charges.