B.C. to keep controversial Kelowna shelter open till June

The Cornerstone Shelter on Kelowna’s Leon Avenue was expected to close this month.

However, the province announced Tuesday afternoon that the controversial shelter will remain open for a few extra months until the end of June.

The B.C. ministry responsible said the decision was “in response to the urgent need for shelter.”

READ MORE: Kelowna business groups oppose downtown homeless shelter extension

The province added that keeping the doors open at the Leon Avenue location, operated by the John Howard Society, will mean shelter residents will continue to have a roof over their heads while the city, province and society keep looking for another shelter site.

WATCH: Global Okanagan’s previous coverage of the Cornerstone Shelter

The shelter was originally billed as temporary but has been open since November 2017.

In the past, nearby businesses have raised concerns about an increase in crime, drug use and vandalism in the area.

READ MORE: Cold-weather shelter dilemma prompts community meeting in Kelowna

In its announcement that the shelter will stay in place until June, the province said: “B.C. Housing, the city and the John Howard Society are available to meet with neighbouring residents and local businesses to address any concerns about the shelter and will continue to search for an alternative location.”

—With files from Shelby Thom and Kelly Hayes