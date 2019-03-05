Will federal Liberals’ woes hit provincial counterparts?

The Nova Scotia legislature is made up of 51 seats, 27 of which are occupied by Liberal MLAs for a majority government. At the federal level, every MP from Nova Scotia is under the Liberal Party of Canada banner.

But with recent scandal plaguing the federal Liberals, some think the predominantly red political scene could see other colours splashed in the next federal and provincial elections.

“When we see scandals or the perception of a scandal it discourages people, I think it turns them away,” said Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston. “I do think it will have an impact on how people feel about the process and how they feel about the parties involved in the process.”

“When the federal Liberal brand takes a hit which it is, it will hurt liberals everywhere.”

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill believes the recent testimony of former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould won’t bode well for Liberal MPs, not just out east but across the country as well.

“I think there’s a real hunger amongst people for someone to tell the truth, to not be able to be pressured off the truth, to know what they stand for and to stick to it,” he said. “I think the whole business speaks to how hungry we are to have people in public life for whom this is true.”

Premier Stephen McNeil said the relationship between his party and the feds has been a positive one for the province.

But he denies that the issues they’ve seen recently will change how Nova Scotians vote the next time a provincial election is held, and hinted that he doesn’t necessarily believe it will oust the Trudeau Liberals from power when the federal election is held later this year.

“Our government will be judged on our own record,” he said. “We came into power, we were re-elected based on our record last time and we’ll be judged by people on that next time.”

“I continue to work day in and day out with this government and look forward to doing so in the years and months ahead.”

