Look who’s going to be singing at Michael Ray and Carly Pearce’s wedding

Most of the time when you hear a song it can make you remember the past, think about an event that relates to the song, being sad, falling in love, being in love and pretty much anything under the sun.

Jake Owen has a beautiful song called “Made For You” that someone would definitely want to have played at their wedding- Like Michael Ray and Carly Pearce.

My favourite part of the song would be the second chorus,

Smoky bars are made for “how ’bout a dance?”



Story continues below Open roads are made for holdin’ hands and

Laid back seats are made for young love

Two pink lines are made for growin’ up

And I was made for you, yeah I was made for you

While on the Bobby Bones Show, Jake Owen shared the story of how Michael Ray asked him to play at his wedding. Jake mentioned how he already has booked their wedding day off in his schedule to make sure he’s there.

“This was really flattering for me. I’ve never been asked to do anything like this and I didn’t know I was a wedding singer. I was at Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital and at that time Michael Ray was there. I had played “Made For You” that night on stage. Afterwards, Michael came up on stage and said, “I gotta ask you something that I don’t know how to ask… it’s kinda weird but Carly and I love that song, If you’re in town, would you play it at our wedding?” – Jake Owen told The Bobby Bones Show

We cannot wait to see Michael and Carly tie the knot.

The man of my dreams got down on one knee earlier this week and asked me to be his wife. @Michaelraymusic you are the most precious example of God's timing & His love for me. WE ARE GETTIN MARRIED, BABY! 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/2wLWHYLGjI — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) December 23, 2018