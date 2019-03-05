Liberals’ feminist agenda still intact despite departure of Philpott, Wilson-Raybould: minister

OTTAWA – Small Business Minister Mary Ng says the departures of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from the federal cabinet have no impact on the Liberal government’s feminist agenda.

Ng tells The Canadian Press she is “disappointed” that both Wilson-Raybould and Philpott decided to step down.

READ MORE: Trudeau cancels Regina trip to head into private meetings amid SNC-Lavalin affair

She calls the ongoing work of the cabinet and the federal government on women’s issues “extraordinary.”

On Monday, Philpott announced she had resigned from cabinet after considering events that have “shaken” the federal government in recent weeks.

Trudeau had prided himself on having an equal number of men and women in his cabinet — but after Philpott’s resignation, he has 15 female cabinet members and 16 male cabinet members.

She said efforts by politicians and public officials to pressure the former attorney general – Wilson-Raybould – in the criminal case involving engineering giant SNC-Lavalin raise serious concerns for her, stressing that principles of independence and integrity of the justice system are at stake.

The NDP’s women’s equality critic, Irene Mathyssen, says the departures of the two ministers shows women who speak truth to power and have strong principles need not seek cabinet posts.

READ MORE: Most Canadians side with Wilson-Raybould, believe Trudeau has lost moral authority to govern: Ipsos poll

*with a file from Global News