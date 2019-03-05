Crime
March 5, 2019 1:59 pm

Midland woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle ends up in ditch along Highway 26

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Officers say a roadside test resulted in a fail, and the woman was transported to the OPP detachment for additional testing.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A woman from Midland has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle ended up stuck in the ditch along Highway 26 in Meaford.

Grey County OPP say on Monday just after 7:30 p.m., officers received a complaint from a concerned citizen about an erratic driver.

Police say the vehicle was travelling westbound on Highway 26, then drove off of the roadway and into the north-side ditch, where it became stuck in the snow.

READ MORE: Barrie police charge man in connection to 4 reported armed robberies

Officers say a witness stopped to assist the driver who was not injured in the incident.

Police say when officers arrived, they suspected the driver had been drinking alcohol.

Officers say a roadside test resulted in a fail, and the woman was transported to the OPP detachment for additional testing.

Police say as a result, 34-year-old Tara Lee Corbier from Midland has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams or more.

Corbier is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on March 14.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Grey County OPP
Highway 26
hwy 26
Impaired Driving
Meaford
Midland woman
Midland woman charged
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
opreation while impaired

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.