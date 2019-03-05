Midland woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle ends up in ditch along Highway 26
A woman from Midland has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle ended up stuck in the ditch along Highway 26 in Meaford.
Grey County OPP say on Monday just after 7:30 p.m., officers received a complaint from a concerned citizen about an erratic driver.
Police say the vehicle was travelling westbound on Highway 26, then drove off of the roadway and into the north-side ditch, where it became stuck in the snow.
Officers say a witness stopped to assist the driver who was not injured in the incident.
Police say when officers arrived, they suspected the driver had been drinking alcohol.
Officers say a roadside test resulted in a fail, and the woman was transported to the OPP detachment for additional testing.
Police say as a result, 34-year-old Tara Lee Corbier from Midland has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams or more.
Corbier is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on March 14.
