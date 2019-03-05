From glass eyes to poutine, these are the weirdest things Canadians have left in an Uber

From Spanx, glass eyes and poutine, to whips and shower curtain poles, forgetful Canadians have jumped out of their Uber rides, leaving behind some of the most bizarre items.

On Tuesday, Uber revealed a list of some of the most outrageous items that people apparently own and have forgotten in the ride-hailing company’s vehicles.

For instance, someone got out of a ride and left behind the top half of a giraffe costume, leaving us to believe the person left the car wearing only the butt-end of the zoo animal costume. Another customer forgot a devil torch costume.

Others have forgotten a ukulele, dentures and a graduation certificate. Someone even left a lone picture of former NBA great Kobe Bryant. Oh, and someone forgot two tickets to a Garth Brooks concert, which may or may not have been done on purpose. Same goes for the Justin Timberlake tickets another customer “forgot.”

Can’t forget a Gucci belt and a fake Gucci belt.

According to the Uber data, Lethbridge, Alta., has been dubbed the most “forgetful” city, while Niagara Region, Ont., and Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont., round out the top three.

Here’s are the 10 most “forgetful” Canadian cities, according to Uber.

1. Lethbridge, Alta.

2. Niagara Region, Ont.

3. Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont.

4. Montreal, Que.

5. Quebec City, Que.

6. Hamilton, Ont.

7. Gatineau, Que.

8. Toronto, Ont.

9. London, Ont.

10. Edmonton, Alta.

The company said customers are most forgetful on weekends, and late at night between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., while the most “forgetful” days last year were Jan. 1 and Oct. 29, the Friday before Halloween.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items include phones, wallets, and keys. Here’s the full list.

1. Phone/camera

2. Wallet/purse

3. Keys

4. Backpack/bags

5. Clothing

6. Glasses

7. Vape/e-cig

8. Headphones

9. Jewelry/watch/makeup

10. Water bottle/thermos