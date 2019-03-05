Man charged after fight in Port Sydney leaves another with serious injuries

A man has been charged with aggravated assault after a fight in Port Sydney left one man with serious injuries, police say.

Huntsville OPP say on Friday just before 2 a.m., a fight broke out between two men.

Police say the victim, a 61-year-old man from Moosonee, wandered away from the scene of the fight but was quickly located by officers.

Officers say the man was transported to the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police say following an investigation, 62-year-old George Butcher from Port Sydney was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Huntsville on April 3.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).