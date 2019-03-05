BCHL Vernon Vipers take game 3 against Salmon Arm Silverbacks

It was another overtime decision in favour of the Vernon Vipers on Monday night.

The Vipers won game three of their playoff series 2-1 against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Monday night.

Vernon was first on the board but not until the second period.

Jack Judson got the first goal of the night, on a power play, at 13:34 in the second period to make it 1-0 for Vernon.

The Silverbacks responded, but not until the third period.

Justin Wilson scored the point for Salmon Arm to tie the game.

Into overtime, Ben Sanderson scored for Vernon on a rebound by teammate Matt Kowalski.

Vernon out shot Salmon Arm 45-31.

The Vipers won 2-1 in OT Saturday, while the Silverbacks took game one 5-3 on Friday night.

The Vipers lead the series 2-1 going into game four in Salmon Arm on Wednesday night.

BCHL Playoff Scores for Mar. 4

Powell River Kings 3 – 1 Nanaimo Clippers

Chilliwack Chieffs 0 – 5 Langley Rivermen

Prince George Spruce Kings 5 – 2 Coquitlam Express