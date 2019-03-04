Traffic
B.C. highway hit by rockslide could reopen Tuesday morning

The Callan Road detour opened at 5 a.m. on Monday morning. A rockslide has closed Highway 97 north of Summerland, B.C.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is hoping Highway 97 could reopen Tuesday morning.

It’s been more than a month since a rockslide north of Summerland closed the road.

The ministry said it would have a firm timeline on when the highway would reopen by Monday afternoon.

The Callan Road detour currently remains open with a speed limit of 30 km/h.

