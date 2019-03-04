B.C. highway hit by rockslide could reopen Tuesday morning

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is hoping Highway 97 could reopen Tuesday morning.

The transportation ministry says crews at the #Summerland rockslide have finished clearing and hauling the rock away. They’re now preparing the asphalt surface of #BCHwy97 for traffic, possibly as early as tomorrow morning @GlobalOkanagan — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) March 4, 2019

It’s been more than a month since a rockslide north of Summerland closed the road.

Almost 20,000 cubic metres of material have now been hauled away from the #Summerland rockslide. That’s more than three times the initial estimate. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) March 4, 2019

The ministry said it would have a firm timeline on when the highway would reopen by Monday afternoon.

The Callan Road detour currently remains open with a speed limit of 30 km/h.