Okanagan College offers tech course for high school students

High school students in the Okanagan have been given a chance to pick up a tech course in a college.

Okanagan College is piloting a course for teens in grades 10 to 12.

The goal is to teach students how various technologies work.

READ MORE: Kelowna approves 15 out of 41 proposed pot shops to move onto next step

“There are not many high-school programs out there right now that give much exposure to these technical topics,” Troy Berg, a professor at Okanagan College, said in a news release.

He hopes that giving students exposure to technical fields while they’re still in high school will inspire them to consider educational opportunities in that area.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a huge opportunity’: Kelowna festival gives young artists platform to showcase talents

Penticton Secondary and Princess Margaret Secondary School students are attending two evening classes each week until mid-June.

The training combines lectures with hands-on lab learning.

READ MORE: Skier found after spending most of the night lost near Coquihalla Summit Rec Area

“The students enrolled in the initial program have each displayed a passion in technology or computer science as a career path,” Trevor Knowlton, School District 67’s careers and apprenticeship co-ordinator, said in a news release.

“Feedback so far has been fantastic. The students are enthusiastic about what they are learning, and I’ve also been contacted by others interested in applying for future programs.”