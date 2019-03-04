Canada
Okanagan College offers tech course for high school students

High school students are taking a course on tech at Penticton's Okanagan College campus.

High school students in the Okanagan have been given a chance to pick up a tech course in a college.

Okanagan College is piloting a course for teens in grades 10 to 12.

The goal is to teach students how various technologies work.

“There are not many high-school programs out there right now that give much exposure to these technical topics,” Troy Berg, a professor at Okanagan College, said in a news release.

He hopes that giving students exposure to technical fields while they’re still in high school will inspire them to consider educational opportunities in that area.

Penticton Secondary and Princess Margaret Secondary School students are attending two evening classes each week until mid-June.

The training combines lectures with hands-on lab learning.

“The students enrolled in the initial program have each displayed a passion in technology or computer science as a career path,” Trevor Knowlton, School District 67’s careers and apprenticeship co-ordinator, said in a news release.

“Feedback so far has been fantastic. The students are enthusiastic about what they are learning, and I’ve also been contacted by others interested in applying for future programs.”

