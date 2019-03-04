Oregon man stuck in snow for 5 days, survives on taco hot sauce packets

An Oregon man sustained himself and his dog on a few packets of taco hot sauce while stuck in an SUV on a snow-covered road for five days before being found by a passing snowmobiler.

According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Taylor, 36, was found Friday after getting stuck in deep snow on a forest service access road in central Oregon the previous Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said Taylor and his dog, Ally, became stuck in the snow late Sunday. Unable to move his vehicle, the pair spent the night in the SUV only to awaken Monday to more snow, again preventing the man to get his vehicle out of the sticks.

Taylor and his pooch attempted to walk out of the forest on Monday but were forced to return to the SUV because the snow was just too deep.

“Jeremy stayed warm over the next four days by periodically starting his vehicle and used a few taco sauce packets he had as food,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Speaking with The Oregonian, Taylor’s mother said her son was last seen at a gas station last Sunday, and by Wednesday they realized he was missing and contacted authorities.

“I didn’t think he was going to come out alive,” Janet Main-Jones told the newspaper. “After five days, in that kind of weather, who survives that?”

Main-Jones noted her son is an avid outdoorsman, but recently lost his cellphone before the ordeal began last weekend.

“He’s been outdoors. He’s familiar with his area,” the mother said. “And he knew he was in trouble.”

A snowmobiler spotted Taylor on Friday and called 911. Authorities sent an Oregon Water Resource SnowCat to rescue the man and his dog, who “were found to be in good condition, but hungry.”

Taylor posted on social media to let his friends know he was home safe.

“Thank you everyone, I’m safe my Ally dog is safe. I really appreciate all the help,” he said. “Got lucky, let’s never do that again.”

The man went on to joke with a Facebook friend, saying “Taco Bell fire sauce saves lives.”