Calgary police investigating after bullet hole found in window

Police are investigating after a bullet hole was found in the window of a southeast Calgary home over the weekend.

Officers said they were alerted to the bullet hole on Sunday at 10 a.m. but that the shooting happened on Saturday at around noon near 14 Avenue S.E. and 52 Street S.E. in Penbrooke Meadows.

No injuries were reported and no one was in custody as of Sunday at 6 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.