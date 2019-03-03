Sherwood Park gymnastics club attempts to set Guinness World Record

Sherwood Park’s Salto Gymnastics is hoping to set a world record for most round-offs in a minute.

The attempt was made Friday during the Salto Gym Challenge, a competition put on by the club, at Edmonton’s Expo Centre.

Twenty-five gymnasts took part in the attempt. The group had been successful in practice, completing 65 round-offs, a popular gymnastics move similar to a cartwheel.

“I think their chances are really good,” said Marco Ippolito, whose son is enrolled in the gymnastics program at Salto.

During the actual attempt, the group was able to complete 57 round-offs in a minute. Guinness required they do at least 55 and record the attempt, which will then be submitted to Guinness for review, a process that could take up to three months.

READ MORE: 2 more Edmonton coaches suspended after complaints; Champions Gymnastics also suspended

“We’re going to send it to them. They will do a three-month review, and hopefully, when it’s all done, we’ll get a nice certificate,” Ippolito said.

Over 250 gymnasts took part in the Salto Gym Challenge, which ends on Sunday.