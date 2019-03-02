Calgarians have their say on North Hill projects

Calgarians turned out to a city-hosted trade show on Saturday to discuss what matters to them most about North Hill.

The area includes Edmonton Trail N.E., Centre Street N., 4 Street N.W., 16 Avenue N., and the nine surrounding communities: Highland Park, Mount Pleasant, Tuxedo Park, Winston Heights-Mountview, Crescent Heights, Renfrew, Rosedale, Capitol Hill, Thorncliffe Greenview (south of McKnight Boulevard N.E.) and Greenview Industrial.

One-stop shop

As hundreds packed the gym inside James Fowler High School, ideas bounced off the walls and onto sticky notes.

The trade show combined different departments, such as transit or parks, to get people thinking about what redevelopment means in the context of other projects.

“What we want to do is provide the public with a one-stop shop where they can come learn about our project and provide input, but also all the other great things the city is doing in this area,” said Troy Gonzalez, a senior planner with the City of Calgary.

So far, feedback has been positive, he said.

“Some of the feedback we’ve gotten suggest that residents are excited to have a conversation about: where does that growth happen? Are there places that are more appropriate than others in terms of redevelopment?”

READ MORE: Saddledome not part of proposed 50-year plan for Calgary’s Victoria Park

He said the City of Calgary’s goal is a unified vision.

“Ultimately, what we want to do is come up with one plan for this entire North Hill communities area that helps guide that change into the future.

“Having one plan does simplify expectations and a vision for what this area might look like in the future.”

WATCH (Feb. 24, 2019): Troy Gonzalez with the City of Calgary joins Global News Calgary to discuss the North Hill Tradeshow, which invites community members to learn about and share their thoughts on local redevelopment and revitalization in the area.

Vibrant and compact

Joyce Tang, program manager of Centre City and Main Streets Implementation, said residents can help planning officials understand what makes the area “vibrant.”

“One of the things that we’re encouraging is for the community to start animating the spaces in new and creative ways,” she said.

“The community can tell us what’s important to them, what’s the character in the area they’d like to continue to maintain. And what are things that we can action that will allow them to do more shopping, to live there, to connect with their neighbours?”

READ MORE: Local artists bring Calgary’s first augmented reality mural to life

Specifically with Centre Street N., she wants input that can help build the area beyond a commuter road into and out of downtown.

“How do we change and shift from just a transportation corridor to a place where we want to experience, sit and have coffee and not have to worry about getting splashed by the cars going by?”

Carlie Ferguson, co-ordinator of city-wide policy, said envisioning Calgary’s future involves a density-driven model.

“A compact Calgary plan was in the works a decade ago, where half of the growth happens in the suburbs and the other half in established areas,” she said.

READ MORE: Calgary census data indicates economy is starting to improve: Mayor Naheed Nenshi

Approved by city council in 2009, the Municipal Development Plan details policies that will shape how Calgary grows over the next 30 to 60 years. A major goal of it was higher population density

and more mixed-use buildings for new and old neighbourhoods alike.

Ferguson is updating that plan by looking to the progress made so far and future sustainability.

READ MORE: Massive solar farm within Calgary city limits inches closer to reality

In August 2018, Kayla Kirkham and her family moved to North Mount Pleasant from the suburbs in search of community, good schools and lush parks. The new spot felt like home from the start,” she said.

“I really like the diversity of our community — we have everybody. Fantastic neighbours from day one,” Kirkham said.

She wants to see the Green Line and more shops in the area, but wants to see a lot maintained

READ MORE: Major Calgary Chinatown development project gets the go-ahead from the city

Samuel Agostini attended the trade show, saying he wants to be part of discussion because it affects everyone.

“I want this community to be more liveable, to be more walkable, to have more entertainment spots,” he said. “I want an increase in activity. I want to be able to walk around and enjoy all the urban amenities.”