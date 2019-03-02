Montreal police seek assistance in locating missing man

Montreal police are soliciting the public’s help to locate a missing 70-year-old St-Michel man.

François Perron was last seen Feb. 27, near Marché Tradition, a market located near the intersection of Jean-Talon and d’Iberville streets.

Perron is described as a white man with salt and pepper hair and blue eyes. He is 170 centimetres tall and weighs 75 kilograms.

Perron, who speaks French, was last seen wearing a royal blue anorak-style jacket and a blue and white toque with Nordiques hockey logo.

#MISSING – François Perron, 70 y/o, is missing since february 27. His family fears for his health and security. Thanks for your RT ^RM pic.twitter.com/ZbxFwY5Db5 — Police Montréal (@SPVM) March 2, 2019

Police say they fear for the man’s life as he is a diabetic and left home without his medication.

Perron also suffers from mobility issues, but police said he could be using public transit.

Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts can contact police anonymously by calling Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133, or by dialing 911.