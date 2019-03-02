Organizers confident Canada Winter Games legacy will live on in Alberta

Red Deer is in a great position to host major events in the future due to the city’s experience putting on the 2019 Canada Winter Games, according to the event’s lead organizer.

“Red Deer is now poised to be able to host more major events,” said Scott Robinson, the games’ CEO, in an interview Saturday on Global News Morning. “We can do that alone, in some cases, and we can be a great partner city to both Edmonton and Calgary.

“The infrastructure is really about the people and we got some great experience and we got some great passion.”

More than 5,000 volunteers were involved with putting on the 17-day event, according to Robinson. He said they worked more than 30,000 shifts, equaling roughly 170,000 hours.

“They’ve been amazing in the cold weather, they’ve been outside early, they’ve been working hard,” Robinson said.

“We couldn’t have done it without them. They’re amazing people.”

The games wrap up Saturday night in Red Deer with the closing ceremonies. Robinson said the last event will implement a new format that would be a “fast-paced one hour party for the athletes.”

“Gord Bamford and Scott Helman will actually close the show out with some great music,” Robinson explained.

“The kids are going to have a great time.”

More than 3,600 athletes, coaches and managers took part in the games, organizers said. The young athletes faced off in 19 different sports.

The first Canada Games took place in 1967 and were hosted by Quebec City. The 2021 summer edition of the event will be held in Ontario’s Niagara region.