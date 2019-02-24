Penticton freestyle skier wins double gold at 2019 Canada Winter Games

Penticton freestyle skier Brayden Kuroda may only be 18 years old, but he’s already making his mark on the competitive national stage.

Kuroda won a pair of gold medals at the 2019 Canada Winter Games at Canyon Ski Hill Resort near Red Deer, Alta. on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18.

Kuroda won Team BC their first gold medal of the Canada Winter Games.

READ MORE: Red Deer hopes Canada Winter Games unleashes city’s potential

On the freestyle team, Kuroda took gold in aerials with a combined score of 121.65, as well as gold in moguls with a score of 86.81.

WATCH: Nunavut hockey team debuts at Canada Winter Games

There wasn’t much time to celebrate, though. Kuroda is in Colorado for the next Nor-Am event.

The Canada Winter Games features 19 sports, over 150 events and a major arts and cultural festival. The event welcomed 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches and more than 20,000 visitors.

READ MORE: New Brunswicker wins boxing gold at Canada Games, 2 Nova Scotians medal

The 2019 Games was the largest event ever hosted in Red Deer and central Alberta and one of the largest events hosted in Alberta in over three decades, since the 1988 Calgary Olympics.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!