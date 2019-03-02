WHL Roundup: Friday, March 1, 2019

LANGLEY, B.C. – Milos Roman scored the winner on a power play and added three assists to lead the Vancouver Giants past the Kelowna Rockets 7-4 on Friday night in Western Hockey League action.

Davis Koch and Jadon Joseph had a goal and two helpers apiece for the Giants (42-14-4). Nicholas Draffin, Dallas Hines, Alex Kannok Leipert and Tristen Nielsen also chipped in.

Nolan Foote struck twice for Kelowna (26-30-5) while Mark Liwiski and Alex Swetlik added the other goals.

David Tendeck made 35 saves for the win in net as Roman Basran kicked out 35 shots in defeat.

Vancouver scored once on two power plays while the Rockets were 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

HURRICANES 5 WARRIORS 0

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Carl Tetachuk stopped all 35 shots he faced as Lethbridge shut out the Warriors.

Jake Elmer, Jake Leschyshyn, Jackson Shepard, Nick Henry and Dylan Cozens scored for the Hurricanes (34-18-10).

Brodan Salmond kicked out 15-of-18 shots in 40 minutes before giving way to Adam Evanoff, who made 10 saves for Moose Jaw (34-18-8).

—

RAIDERS 2 REBELS 1 (SO)

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Noah Gregor, Dante Hannoun and Brett Leason all scored in the shootout as the Raiders edged Red Deer.

Gregor opened the scoring in regulation for Prince Albert (50-8-4).

Brandon Hagel replied for the Rebels (31-24-6).

—

BLADES 4 PATS 0

SASKATOON — Nolan Maier made 19 saves as the Blades blanked Regina.

Eric Florchuk, Max Gerlach, Ryan Hughes and Kyle Crnkovic supplied the offence for Saskatoon (40-14-8).

Dean McNabb turned away 31 shots for the Pats (18-41-3).

—

HITMEN 3 WHEAT KINGS 2 (OT)

CALGARY — Riley Stotts scored the winner 2:09 into overtime as the Hitmen topped Brandon.

James Malm and Mark Kastelic had goals in regulation for Calgary (33-22-6).

Connor Gutenberg and Caiden Daley found the back of the net for the Wheat Kings (29-23-8).

—

ICE 5 BRONCOS 3

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Connor McClennon struck twice as the Ice got past Swift Current.

Brandon Machado, Jaeger White and Brad Ginnell rounded out the attack for Kootenay (12-39-10).

Matthew Culling, Carter Chorney and Eric Houk scored for the Broncos (10-45-5).

—

OIL KINGS 4 TIGERS 2

EDMONTON — Trey Fix-Wolansky had a pair of goals as the Oil Kings doubled up Medicine Hat.

Vince Loschiavo and Matthew Robertson also scored for Edmonton (36-18-8).

Ryan Chyzowski and Hayden Ostir scored for the Tigers (31-25-5).

—

THUNDERBIRDS 6 BLAZERS 4

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Matthew Wedman scored twice to lift Seattle over the Blazers.

Henrik Rybinski, Noah Philp, Andrej Kukuca and Nolan Volcan supplied the rest of the offence for the Thunderbirds (25-28-7).

Kobe Mohr, Josh Pillar, Orrin Centazzo and Connor Zary had goals for Kamloops (23-30-6).

—

CHIEFS 5 WINTERHAWKS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Riley Woods had the winner in the second period and added two assists leading Spokane over the Winterhawks.

Jake McGrew, Luke Toporowski, Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Eli Zummack also scored for the Chiefs (34-19-7).

John Ludvig and Joachim Blichfeld responded for Portland (37-18-6).

—

ROYALS 4 COUGARS 3

VICTORIA — Kody McDonald scored two goals and tacked on an assist as the Royals edged Prince George.

Phillip Schultz and Tarun Fizer also chipped in for Victoria (32-25-4).

Josh Maser, Matej Toman and Reid Perepeluk answered for the Cougars (17-38-8).

—

SILVERTIPS 2 AMERICANS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Bryce Kindopp scored the winner at 19:11 of the third period as the Silvertips topped Tri-City.

Zack Andrusiak tied the game at 1-1 earlier in the third for Everett (43-14-4).

Nolan Yaremko scored for the Americans (33-24-3).