Lethbridge townhouse complex goes 2 days without running water

Most Canadians see shovelling snow as a chore.

But Friday’s snowfall was a blessing for dozens in Lethbridge’s Highland Park townhouse complex who went over two days without running water.

“We started to panic a little bit. By day three, you really do need to have access to water or it becomes a sanitation issue pretty quick,” said Highland Park resident Emily Nielson.

The taps went dry early Wednesday morning.

The Nielson family was heating up snow for drinking water in their microwave and letting snow melt in their tub so they could flush their toilet.

The City of Lethbridge provided an emergency water trailer, but that came with its own problems.

“[I] spilled a lot of it. So by the time I got home, I had enough for one toilet flush,” said resident Trish Murray.

The situation is a result of two waterline leaks on the property – something residents said is a regular occurrence at this north Lethbridge complex.

Mainstreet Equity Corporation manages Highland Park and said it’s looking to replace the waterlines this summer.

But Nielson and Murray said their biggest concern is with management.

“When there is no communication from the office about what’s happening, you don’t know how much to take. So you fill up and you fill up and you fill up, and you finally get enough and then it might turn on, [but] it might not,” Murray said.

“We work by posting up notices and then when our residents contact us, we start relaying the information as we get it from our contractors,” said Sheena Keslick, Mainstreet’s vice-president of operations.

Some of those who live in the complex told Global News they don’t believe that’s an effective way to pass on the message.

“I heard that there was water on in one unit, but that was not communicated to us. I’m sure that the neighbourhood does not know that there is some water and that they could access it because we’re all waiting for the trailer,” Nielson said.

Mainstreet said it will review its communication procedures to make sure all information is passed on to residents more efficiently.

Water started running at the homes again late on Friday afternoon.