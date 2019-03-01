Washington Post corrects reporting on Lincoln Memorial events after Kentucky teen’s lawsuit

The Washington Post has issued an editor’s note clarifying what it now says really happened at the Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 18, the day that “Make America Great Again” hat-wearing teen Nick Sandmann came face to face with Indigenous activist Nathan Phillips in what was erroneously described as taunting and trying to start a conflict.

The note, published Friday, came just over a week after the teen, Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann, filed a lawsuit against the newspaper seeking $250 million after it allegedly “bullied an innocent child with an absolute disregard for the pain and destruction its attacks would cause to his life.”

In the note, the Washington Post said “subsequent reporting, a student’s statement and additional video” allowed for a “more complete assessment of what occurred, either contradicting or failing to confirm accounts provided in that story.”

The Post made note of points it reported that needed to be corrected or clarified. They are: that Phillips was “prevented by one student from moving on;” that Phillips’ group had been “taunted by the students in the lead-up to the encounter;” and that the students “were trying to instigate a conflict.”

The Post noted that a statement from Sandmann contradicted Phillips’ account, that a statement from the bishop in Covington, Ky., where Sandmann lives, apologized for a separate statement that condemned the students, and that an investigation, carried out for Covington Catholic High School and the Diocese of Covington, found that videos supported students’ accounts of the events.

The newspaper went on to note that it reported further developments regarding the encounter at the Lincoln Memorial, such as further video emerging to suggest that events did not transpire as they initially appeared.

Its note was attached to various Post stories about the events at the memorial.

The Post also reiterated a Jan. 22 correction to its original story, which stated that earlier versions suggested Phillips was a Vietnam veteran.

He did, in fact, serve in the Marines but wasn’t deployed to Vietnam.

