Ubisoft plans massive expansion to Exchange District studio

A popular software company is upping its game in Winnipeg.

Ubisoft, a video game developer based in France, opened a local branch less than two months ago.

The company – known for games like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry – announced plans Friday to undergo a major expansion to its Exchange District studio.

The Ubisoft office in the Merchants Building is ballooning from 3,500 square feet to almost 20,000.

Our big news won’t fit in one photo! Excited to share that our 3,500 sq ft studio is expanding by another 16,000 sq ft! 😱 Growing right here in the Merchants Bldg in the Exchange- Move in this summer! @EDWinnipeg @Mayor_Bowman @Min_Pedersen @YesWinnipeg pic.twitter.com/a0oW3zAfTW — Ubisoft Winnipeg (@UbisoftWinnipeg) March 1, 2019

Managing Director Darryl Long told 680 CJOB that Ubisoft is planning to hire 100 new employees to work in the expanded space.

“Today is an exciting step, having secured the long-term space we want to grow into,” he said, “but also toward continuing our future in the booming techno-creative hub in the Exchange District, which we have come to love.”

