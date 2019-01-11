Video game giant opens Winnipeg studio

A high-profile video game development studio has opened in Winnipeg.

Ubisoft Entertainment, a French company known for games like Assassin’s Creed and Prince of Persia, officially opened the doors to its Exchange District studio Thursday.

Blaine Pedersen, Manitoba’s growth, enterprise and trade minister, said the Manitoba Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit played a role in attracting the gaming giant to the province.

The tax credit provides a fully refundable income tax credit to companies developing eligible interactive digital media products, Pedersen said.

The 2017 provincial budget extended the credit to the end of 2022.

Ubisoft plans to invest $35 million in Manitoba, creating approximately 100 jobs for skilled Winnipeggers over the next five years.

“With the arrival of Ubisoft, there will be new opportunities for people to work in the exciting fields of interactive digital media, information and communications technology,” said Pedersen.

“Opportunities like these are key to ensuring young Manitobans have great career possibilities right here at home, as well as attracting new residents to our province.”

A little over 9 months ago we announced @UbisoftWinnipeg's arrival. After all their hard work setting up operations and selecting talent, it's so exciting to attend their grand opening today. Thank you for joining Winnipeg's growing ICT community @Ubisoft! pic.twitter.com/VgNymrjrJc — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) January 11, 2019

Ubisoft Winnipeg managing director Darryl Long said the company has already hired more than 25 game developers in the months leading up to the studio opening.

“We’re happy and excited to be part of the innovative and creative community in Manitoba, where we have already started to see strong success,” he said.

