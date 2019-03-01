Canada
March 1, 2019 2:41 pm
Updated: March 1, 2019 2:43 pm

Rogue rodent: Halifax RCMP help rescue beaver on the loose in mall parking lot

Rebecca Lau

RCMP helped catch a beaver that was wandering in a mall parking lot on Sackville Drive on Friday.


Well, there’s nothing more Canadian than this.

Some Good Samaritans rescued a beaver that was seen “wandering” in a mall parking lot Friday.

Halifax District RCMP say they responded to the scene at 12:45 p.m. on Sackville Drive.

Police members were able to get the beaver into a bin until representatives from the Hope for Wildlife rehabilitation centre arrived.

A photo of the rescue shows an officer using a shovel to coax out the rogue rodent, which has a visibly damaged tail.

“The beaver did not cause any damage but drew a crowd. The beaver had a minor tail injury and will be getting a check-up at Hope for Wildlife,” police note.

