Rogue rodent: Halifax RCMP help rescue beaver on the loose in mall parking lot

Well, there’s nothing more Canadian than this.

Some Good Samaritans rescued a beaver that was seen “wandering” in a mall parking lot Friday.

Halifax District RCMP say they responded to the scene at 12:45 p.m. on Sackville Drive.

Police members were able to get the beaver into a bin until representatives from the Hope for Wildlife rehabilitation centre arrived.

A photo of the rescue shows an officer using a shovel to coax out the rogue rodent, which has a visibly damaged tail.

“The beaver did not cause any damage but drew a crowd. The beaver had a minor tail injury and will be getting a check-up at Hope for Wildlife,” police note.