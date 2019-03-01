Increase in thefts of Ford trucks in Okanagan

Police in the Okanagan are reporting a spike in truck thefts over the past month, specifically Ford F-Series models.

According to police, there have been 17 thefts or attempted thefts of Ford F-Series trucks between Jan. 28 and Feb. 24 in the South Okanagan. In Kelowna, since Jan. 8, there have been 25 thefts and six attempted thefts of Ford F-Series trucks.

“These types of vehicles have typically always been a target for vehicle thieves,” said Penticton RCMP Cst. James Grandy. “However, recently we’ve seen a significant increase.

“We’re hoping that by advising people who may own such a vehicle, they can take extra precautions when securing them.”