Five minors charged in stolen Ford truck incident

Five teenagers are facing theft of a motor vehicle charges after allegedly stealing a truck early Wednesday morning.

At around 2:10 a.m., Regina police were called to a report of a vehicle theft in progress. The caller told police a Ford F-150 had just been stolen from his driveway on the 2600 block of Truesdale Drive. The theft reportedly caused damage to another vehicle and property, including the house.

Police spotted the vehicle within 15 minutes on Eastgate Drive. A spike belt was successfully deployed, but the suspects continue to evade police. Shortly after hitting the spike belt, the vehicle was found, abandoned in the 1500 block of Rae Street. The canine unit led officers to the suspects. One 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were apprehended.

In addition to theft of a motor vehicle, all five are charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. One of the teens also faces breach charges. All five made their first appearance in Youth Court Wednesday afternoon.

None of them can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are also using this incident to remind the public to lock vehicles and remove keys/garage door openers. They consider it one of the best ways to deter auto-thefts.