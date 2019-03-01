$13M lottery ticket purchased in Winnipeg

One lucky Winnipegger could be a millionaire without even knowing it.

Western Canada Lottery said March 1 a winning Lotto 64/9 ticket drawn on Feb. 27 was purchased here in the city.

The jackpot was unclaimed as of Friday.

“We haven’t heard from the owner or owners of the ticket, but we’re excitedly waiting,” Kevin van Edgom of Western Canada Lottery Corporation told Global News.

The prize waiting to be claimed is $13,345,152.30

