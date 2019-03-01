Police investigating after vehicle reported stolen in Innisfil

Police are investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen in Innisfil.

South Simcoe police say sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, a vehicle was stolen from a home in the Innisfil Beach Road and St. John’s Road area.

READ MORE: Police investigating after vehicle reported stolen in Orillia

Police are searching for a black, 2016 Jeep Patriot, with an Ontario licence plate which reads BRHZ 803.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).