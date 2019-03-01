Crime
March 1, 2019 2:50 pm

Police investigating after vehicle reported stolen in Innisfil

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating after a Jeep was reported stolen in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
A A

Police are investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen in Innisfil.

South Simcoe police say sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, a vehicle was stolen from a home in the Innisfil Beach Road and St. John’s Road area.

READ MORE: Police investigating after vehicle reported stolen in Orillia

Police are searching for a black, 2016 Jeep Patriot, with an Ontario licence plate which reads BRHZ 803.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
innisfil
Innisfil Beach Road
Innisfil crime
Innisfil vehicle stolen
Innisfil vehicle theft
Jeep Stolen
South Simcoe Police
St. John's Road
Stolen jeep
Vehicle Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.