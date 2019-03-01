More fires at controversial homeless camp in Maple Ridge

More fires have broken out at Anita’s Place, the homeless camp in Maple Ridge, and the latest one was overnight Thursday.

Firefighters responded to what neighbours are calling a “massive” blaze, and it follows two other fires and an explosion earlier this week.

Romana Stimpfl lies nearby and she says folks in the area are worried.

“We have 47 units here. It’s the daycare full of children, the doctors who have patients, the other houses and apartments here. It’s impacting all of us, it’s not just one or two people, it’s an entire block of neighbours that this is impacting,” she said.

“Nobody wants them hurt, nobody wants anything bad done to them. But we have to not look at their safety alone, but our safety too.”

Last weekend, six people were arrested for refusing access, when the RCMP enforced a court injunction allowing for the inspection and removal of any unsafe electrical or gas heaters from the tents and wooden structures.