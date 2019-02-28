Sports
February 28, 2019 10:39 pm

OHL Roundup: Thursday, February 28, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Barret Kirwin scored a hat trick and Aidan Dudas added a goal and three assists, leading the Owen Sound Attack over the North Bay Battalion 8-4 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Cade Robinson, Andrew Perrott, Sergey Popov and Adam McMaster rounded out the attack for Owen Sound (28-26-6).

Mason Primeau, Luke Burghardt, Justin Brazeau and Matthew Struthers found the back of the net for the Battalion (26-29-5).

Mack Guzda stopped 20 shots for the win in net. Christian Propp kicked out 14-of-20 shots in 30:10 before giving way to Christian Purboo, who made 13 saves.

The Attack were scoreless on four power plays and North Bay went 2 for 4.

PETES 5 SPITFIRES 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Chad Denault struck twice as Peterborough downed the Spitfires.

Nick Robertson, Christopher Paquette and Liam Kirk also scored for the Petes (28-29-3).

Will Cuylle had a power-play goal for Windsor (24-30-7).

COLTS 6 67’S 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Tyson Foerster and Ben Hawerchuk had two goals apiece as the Colts toppled Ottawa.

Victor Hadfield and Jack York had the other goals for Barrie (25-31-4).

Sam Bitten, Austen Keating and Sasha Chmelevski scored for the 67’s (44-11-5).

View link »
Visit Curious CastListen on Apple PodcastsListen on Google PodcastsSubscribe with RSS

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barrie Colts
Erie Otters
Flint Firebirds
Guelph Storm
Hamilton Bulldogs
Kingston Frontenacs
kitchener rangers
London Knights
mississauga steelheads
Niagara IceDogs
north bay battalion
OHL
ohl-roundup
Oshawa Generals
Ottawa 67's
Owen Sound Attack
Peterborough Petes
Saginaw Spirit
sarnia sting
Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
Sudbury Wolves
Windsor Spitfires

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.