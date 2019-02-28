Huawei pleads not guilty to U.S. fraud charges, trial set for March 2020

Huawei Device Co Ltd and Huawei Device USA Inc. pleaded not guilty on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle on fraud, trade secrets conspiracy and other charges, the Justice Department said.

The companies were arraigned and Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez set trial for March 2, 2020.

The units of China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd were charged in an indictment unsealed last month that they conspired to steal T-Mobile US Inc trade secrets.

Canadian authorities arrested Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in December on behalf of the U.S. in relation to the case.

She is out on bail in Vancouver while awaiting extradition proceedings.