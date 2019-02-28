World
February 28, 2019 6:30 am
Updated: February 28, 2019 6:36 am

Indian pilot to be released as ‘peace gesture,’ Pakistani PM says

By Staff Reuters

ABOVE: Captured Indian pilot says Pakistani soldiers 'thorough gentlemen' in video released by Pakistan's military.

The Indian pilot shot down and captured by Pakistani forces this week will be released on Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said as efforts to cool a crisis between the two nuclear-armed neighbours continued.

“As a peace gesture we will be releasing him tomorrow,” Khan told parliament in Islamabad on Thursday.

More to come

