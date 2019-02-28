Indian pilot to be released as ‘peace gesture,’ Pakistani PM says
A A
The Indian pilot shot down and captured by Pakistani forces this week will be released on Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said as efforts to cool a crisis between the two nuclear-armed neighbours continued.
READ MORE: Why India wants to strike at militants in Pakistan
“As a peace gesture we will be releasing him tomorrow,” Khan told parliament in Islamabad on Thursday.
More to come
© 2019 Reuters
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.