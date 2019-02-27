QMJHL Roundup: Wednesday, February 27, 2019

VAL-D’OR, Que. – Peter Abbandonato had a goal and an assist as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies extended their win streak to 22 games with a 4-1 victory over the Val-d’Or Foreurs on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Abbandonato is up to 97 points in 60 games, placing him second in league scoring behind Joseph Veleno and Alexis Lafreniere, who both have 98 points.

Louis-Filip Cote, Tyler Hinam and Noah Dobson also scored for the top-ranked Huskies (52-7-1), who got 21 saves from Zachary Emond.

Ivan Kozlov had the lone goal for the Foreurs (21-34-5). Jonathan Lemieux turned aside 38-of-41 shots in a losing cause.

Rouyn-Noranda went 1 for 3 on the power play while Val-d’Or scored once on four chances with the man advantage.

MOOSEHEADS 6 TITAN 1

HALIFAX — Arnaud Durandeau had two goals and two assists and Benoit-Olivier Groulx added a goal and two helpers as the Mooseheads beat Acadie-Bathurst for their eighth win in a row.

Raphael Lavoie, Samuel Asselin and Joel Bishop also scored while Alexis Gravel turned aside 17 shots for Halifax (45-12-3), which is 9-1-0 in its last 10.

Marc-Andre LeCouffe found the back of the net as the Titan’s (7-48-5) losing streak hit 21 games. Mark Grametbauer stopped 45 shots in defeat.

—

OCEANIC 3 PHOENIX 2 (OT)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere scored in regulation before setting up Dmitry Zavgorodniy’s winner as the Oceanic edged Sherbrooke.

Jeffrey Durocher also scored for Rimouski (40-17-4) while Colten Ellis turned aside 30 shots for the victory.

Patrick Guay struck twice for Sherbrooke (34-23-3), which has dropped three straight games. Dakota Lund-Cornish made 28 saves in a losing cause.

—

SAGUENEENS 6 CATARACTES 4

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Justin Ducharme had a pair of goals as the Sagueneens dealt Shawinigan its seventh loss in a row.

Liam Murphy, Zachary Lavigne, Vladislav Kotkov and William Dufour also scored for Chicoutimi (32-21-7). Alexis Shank made 24 saves for the win.

Max-Antoine Melancon, Jan Drozg, Anthony Imbeault and Mavrik Bourque had goals for the Cataractes (14-42-4). Antoine Coulombe turned away 31 shots in defeat.

—